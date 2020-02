PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has identified yet another two more patients found to be positively infected with the novel-coronavirus (Covid-19).

The first patient is a 27-year-old Chinese national that arrived in Malaysia on Feb 1 for his business. He had gone to Thailand on Feb 12 and returned to Malaysia on Feb 13.

"He was found to have fever by the thermal scanner while entering the International Land entrance between Malaysia and Thailand was immediately referred to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar on the same day," said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today.

He was found to be positive with Covid-19 after going through a few tests on Feb 14.

Meanwhile, the second patient is a Chinese national woman who is married to a Malaysian and has resided in Malaysia. She travelled to China on Jan 22 and stayed until Jan 30 to visit her family.

"On 13 February she was found to have a sore throat and was referred to the hospital for further inspection. A detection screening test was conducted and she was found positive with Covid-19 on 14 February. She was referred to Hospital Sultanah Maliha, Langkawi for further observation and treatment," he said.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 positive cases to 21 cases. However, out of the 21, 7 have since made a full recovery and have been discharged.