KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) takes a serious view of the police report lodged by its medical student, claiming that she was not allowed to sit for her examination by the university administration as she has yet to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

UM Corporate Communications Office director, Mohd Khairi Md Jaafar, in a statement, said the university is looking into the matter thoroughly and is open to cooperate with all parties involved to resolve the issue.

“It is UM’s responsibility to provide a conducive and safe campus environment for all students in the face of this pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar, when contacted, confirmed receiving a report on the matter, adding that investigations into the case are ongoing. -Bernama