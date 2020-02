JOHOR BARU: SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, an integrated waste management and public cleansing service provider in the southern region, is taking steps to improve the level of protection and personal hygiene of its field staff to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Its manager Mohd Zan Arris said the measures were implemented from today with special attention given to personnel on duty at tourist spots, including members of the City Centre Unit in major cities.

“For protection, they will be provided with face masks covering the nose and mouth and be briefed by the District Health Office on how to wash hands properly as well as on the symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

“This approach is being taken to complement existing occupational safety and health procedures and to comply with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) temporary recommendations to strengthen the supervision and prevention of infectious diseases,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Zan said infection prevention briefings would be held at each of the SWM Environment branches. - Bernama