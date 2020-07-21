Covid-19: Woman under quarantine goes viral after dining out

IPOH: The Perak State Health Department is investigating a viral picture of a woman who is said to be a patient-under-surveillance (PUS) for allegedly having failed to comply with the Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

State Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said, they have taken note of the matter which had gone viral on the social networking site Facebook, since early yesterday morning.

“If found to be true, appropriate action including legal action will be taken,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

The picture of the woman eating at a cafe in Bandar Meru Jaya in Ipoh, Perak clearly shows her wearing a pink Covid-19 PUS wristband on her right hand which indicates she is under quarantine.

The matter also drew the attention of the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood who wrote on her Twitter page: “It’s people like her that increase our nation’s risk to a second wave.

“Shame on you Ms and shame on your friends or family and the cafe which allowed her in and didn’t report when she’s supposed to be under quarantine. Stricter measures needed. Covid-19 is still out there,” she tweeted.

Following the viral footage, the owner of the cafe has come forward to make a statement on Facebook to dismiss accusations that they failed to screen the customer.

“Don’t say we did not take action. We have no right to lift a person’s sleeve! We followed the Standing Operating Procedure (SOP), like taking the temperature as recommended. When this became viral all the traders were shocked,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

The owner of the cafe, who uses the Facebook name Nurul Chu Hada Karim, said the woman’s behaviour in defying the rules of the Health Ministry also caused people around the area to panic, thereby affecting other traders in Meru Raya.

“Hanaz Cafe is free from Covid. We did not get any closing order because the officer himself confirmed that the woman with the pink wristband was free from Covid-19. She was being sought for the purpose of legal action for violating the Health Ministry’s instructions,” she said, urging anyone with information on the woman to come forward.

Many netizens also left comments including: @HardymanMohamad: “Why is she so selfish? @begratefulmate: This is called no sense of responsibility and considering this pandemic trivial @MissFrulein: Irresponsible people.

Yesterday, Dr Ding confirmed that there were two Covid-19 cases detected in Kinta district involving two locals who had just returned from abroad and were classified as imported cases.

The last time a Covid-19 case involving a local infection was detected in Mukim Ulu Kinta on June 18, she said.

As of 12pm today, Perak recorded 260 cumulative cases of Covid-19. - Bernama