Covid: 300 teachers in Perak yet to be vaccinated

IPOH: About 300 school teachers of the total of 37,590 in Perak have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

State Education, Higher Learning and Human Resource Committee chairman, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said that based on the information received, the unvaccinated teachers were still waiting for their vaccination appointments through MySejahtera, while some had yet to register.

“The Perak State Education Department (JPN) is still trying to contact these teachers and get further clarification from them,” he told reporters after attending the Perak State Occupational Safety and Health Week celebration today.

Ahmad Saidi also said that 168,897 out of 184,956 students had received at least one dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) up to yesterday.

“Some 64,562 students aged 16 to 17 and 104,335 adolescents aged 12 to 15 have been vaccinated,” he added.

He said the public vaccination centres, including in schools in the state, were expected to cease operations by the end of this month.

Hence, he called on parents to check the MySejahtera application and Malaysia Vaccine Administration System (MyVAS) or to directly contact the schools on the change of vaccination centres for students. — Bernama