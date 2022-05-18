Covid: 30.2% of children fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,073,551 or 30.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 1,650,581 children or 46.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, some 2,906,035 or 93.4 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination while 3,003,483 or 96.5 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,069,133 or 68.3 per cent of the adult population have received the booster dose while 22,971,604 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,247,523 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 14,253 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed with 3,300 as the first dose, 8,348 the second dose and 2,605 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,708,376.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, three Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, one each in Kedah, Melaka and Perlis. — Bernama