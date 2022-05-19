Covid: 30.4% of children fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,079,745 or 30.4 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 1,653,491 or 46.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,906,702 or 93.4 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,003,996 or 96.5 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,071,981 individuals or 68.3 per cent of adults in the country have taken their booster dose while 22,971,916 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,247,755 or 98.8 percent had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 10,981 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed with 3,254 as the first dose, 5,266 the second dose and 2,461 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,722,028.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, three in Penang and one each in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Perak. — Bernama