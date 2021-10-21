Covid: 7,562 recovered cases recorded, cumulative number at 2,303,583 -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 7,562 Covid-19 recovered cases were recorded today until noon, bringing the cumulative number to 2,303,583, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He also revealed that only 116 cases or 1.9 per cent of the 6,210 new cases today were in categories three, four and five, while the other 6,094 cases or 98.1 per cent were in categories one and two, having no symptoms or mild ones.

“Of the new cases, 6,168 are local transmissions while 42 are imported cases,” he said in a statement on the Covid-19 developments.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 677 cases were being treated at the intensive care units, with 319 of them requiring respiratory support.

Six new clusters were also identified involving three community clusters, two workplace clusters and one linked to a high-risk group.

Details on the current Covid-19 infection situation in Malaysia will be uploaded to the CovidNow website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data is updated at midnight each day.

-Bernama