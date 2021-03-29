Covid: Butterworth Vocational College ordered to close

GEORGE TOWN: The Butterworth Vocational College near here was ordered to close temporarily on last Saturday after 36 of its students and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

State Agrotechnology, Food Safety, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Norlela Ariffin said the positive cases recorded at the college were linked to one of the two school clusters detected in the state, namely the Jalan Teluk Air Tawar Cluster which was identified on March 27.

She said the other cluster, known as the Bukit Tambun Cluster which recorded 16 positive cases, was detected on March 21, involved a primary school in Bukit Tambun.

“For the Bukit Tambun cluster, the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) has taken immediate action by isolating those involved.

“There are more than 1,000 students in the school but the cases involved only one class and the situation is under control,” she said during an engagement session with Penang assemblymen here today.

Norlela who is also Penanti assemblyman said apart from the two clusters, Penang also recorded clusters involving foreign factory workers, an immigration depot in Juru and a remand prison.

She said local authorities (PBTs) would also conducted regular inspections to ensure employers comply with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

On the roll out of the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the state, Norlela said 97.5 per cent of more than 40,000 recipients have received their vaccine shots.

“The state government has also obtained 2,000 vaccine doses to be supplied to teachers and 9,000 doses for PBT frontliners in the state, under the first phase of the immunisation programme,” she added. — Bernama