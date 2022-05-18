Covid caused 4,000 to lose their jobs

KUCHING: The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a total of 4,037 people in Sarawak to lose their jobs, said Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He said as an immediate relief, the Sarawak state government has implemented eight Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) packages amounting to RM5.7 billion to alleviate the burden of the people affected including those who lost their jobs.

“To reduce unemployment, the Graduate Enhancement Training Sarawak (GETS) and Industry Workforce Development programmes were among measures taken to help graduates and allow them to undergo industrial training.

“The BKSS package also includes the provision of cash to the B40 group, cash assistance for small and medium entrepreneurs as well as rental deferment,“ he said in reply to a question from Safiee Ahmad (GPS-Daro) during question and answer session at the Sarawak state assembly sitting here today.

Gerawat said the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) also held programmes such as the Go Rural Area Programme (GRAP) and career carnivals to provide information on job opportunities.

“With the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more companies such as Sarawak Oil Palms and Sarawak Petchem, are also actively holding job fairs,” he said.

For the long term, he said the Sarawak government would continue to introduce initiatives under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategic Plan 2030 (PCDS 2030) to create more high-productivity economic activities as well as employment and business opportunities.

“It is expected that about 200,000 high-paying jobs will be created by 2030,“ he added. — Bernama