Covid: Court dismisses Johor voter’s application to challenge EC

KUALA LUMPUR: A registered voter of the Skudai state constituency today failed in his application to challenge the action of the Election Commission (EC) to bar him from voting in the Johor state election on March 12.

When contacted by Bernama, lawyer New Sin Yew, who represented R.K Tamileswaaran as the applicant, said that High Court judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh had dismissed his client’s application for judicial review with no order as to costs.

On June 22, Tamileswaaran obtained permission to initiate legal proceedings against EC and the Malaysian government as the first and second respondents respectively.

In the application filed on June 8, Tamileswaaran had sought a court order to quash the EC’s decision or action that prevented him from voting on March 12 on the grounds that he was still in quarantine after being confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 7.

He had also applied for a declaration that the EC acted illegally in denying his right to vote besides a declaration that the EC violated his constitutional rights under Article 119 of the Federal Constitution.

According to Tamileswaaran, he was instructed to undergo quarantine at home after being confirmed positive for Covid-19 and on polling day, he entered the sixth day of quarantine.

He claimed that on polling day, at 11.58 am, he took a Covid-19 self-test at home which turned out negative. - Bernama