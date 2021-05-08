Covid: Health DG holds first press conference in over two months

KUALA LUMPUR: After over two months without an official press conference, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today returned to provide a live daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation.

It was a moment many were waiting for, as since the pandemic hit the country more than a year ago, Dr Noor Hisham and his team have held a briefing almost every day, with the last being on March 4.

Today’s press conference held at the Multipurpose Hall on Level 8 of the Ministry of Health Malaysia building in Putrajaya was open to all members of the media, and as usual, Dr Noor Hashim calmly answered the questions posed by journalists.

He was also accompanied by his deputy Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim at the event which began at 5.20pm.

A total of 4,519 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, with Selangor still recording the highest number with 1,722 cases. — Bernama