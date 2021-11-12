Covid: ICU bed occupancy rate in T’ganu at 84 pct

KUALA TERENGGANU: The bed occupancy rate at intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19 patients in Terengganu is alarming, at 84 per cent so far, said State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong.

He said ICU bed usage had increased following a hike in the number of Covid-19 category five patients over the past two weeks.

“When the inter-state travel restriction was lifted and Terengganu began to move to phase four (National Recovery Plan), we already foresee an increase in cases,“ he told reporters after the handover of the Hybrid ICU Ward at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, here, today.

He said the 10 additional ICU ward beds brings the total number of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in Terengganu to 43, adding that the hybrid ward would begin operating from next week.

Meanwhile, Dr Kasemani said it is estimated that a total of 324,000 individuals in Terengganu would be getting their Covid-19 booster shots and some 30,000 frontline workers are included in the list.

Besides the frontliners who are Health Mininistry (MOH) and non-MOH staff, senior citizens aged 60 and above and patients with comorbiditiies have also been given an appointment date for the booster dose through the MySejahtera application.

“Private clinic registered with MOH will be administering the booster shots for those who have received an appointment through MySejahtera,” he added.

-Bernama