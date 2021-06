KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 recoveries today when 8,334 cases were reported, as compared to 7,749 yesterday, bringing the total recoveries to date to 572,113.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 76 fatalities were recorded today, bringing the death toll to 3,844.

“Currently there are 76,247 active cases, 914 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 459 of them requiring respiratory support,“ he said in a media statement on Covid-19 development today.

He said 5,793 new cases were recorded today, of which six are imported cases while 5,787 are local transmissions.

He said the import cases involved four citizens and two non-citizens while the local transmissions involved 4,851 citizens and 936 non-citizens.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 24 new clusters were detected today, of which 15 were workplace clusters, seven involving the community and two detention centre infections.

The workplace clusters recorded were at Batu 46 Industry, Jalan Bandar Lama Industry, Jalan Sellathevan Industry and Jalan Udang Galah Industry in Selangor; Flora Blue Valley and Jalan 1/6 Gebeng Industry (Pahang); Jalan Haruan Enam Industry and Taman Melur Industry (Negeri Sembilan).

In addition, the clusters were at Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak Tiga and Perusahaan Baru Satu (Penang), Jalan Pekeliling Tanjung and Jalan Besar Simpang Renggam (Johor), Jalan Lai Tet Loke (Kuala Lumpur), Desa Pulau Rusa (Terengganu) and Dah Bukit Makmur (Kedah).

The seven community clusters involved Kampung Kubang Batu and Kedai Ketereh in Kelantan, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Melatai (Sarawak), Kampung Baru Sipitang, Indah and Ambar Park (Sabah), while the detention centre clusters were Tembok Bukit Mertajam (Penang) and Jalan Bachok-Tok Bali (Kelantan).

“With the latest development the total number of clusters stands at 2,462 with 761 active clusters,“ he said, adding that 1,701 clusters have ended. — Bernama