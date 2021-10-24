Covid: No new clusters recorded in S’wak since Thursday

KUCHING: The situation of Covid-19 in Sarawak is now seen to be improving with no new clusters reported since Thursday.

In fact, based on a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today, two more clusters in the state have ended, bringing the total number of active clusters to 38.

The two were the Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster in Sibu and the Haidah Cluster in Bintulu which have not recorded new cases in the last 28 days.

Meanwhile, only 18 of the 754 new cases of Covid-19 today involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance while the remaining 736 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

“This brings the cumulative positive cases in Sarawak to 236,556,“ according to SDMC.

It added that from Oct 16 to yesterday, nine deaths were recorded in the state involving individuals aged between 35 and 89. — Bernama