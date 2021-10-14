Covid: Only 1.89% of new cases in Sarawak involve lung infection

KUCHING: Only 1.89 percent or 20 of the 1,061 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involve lung infection which require oxygen support and use of ventilators.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the other 98.11 percent or 1,041 cases had mild or no symptoms.

“The additional positive cases today have brought the cumulative number to 228,736 in Sarawak.

“Among the areas recording a high number of cases are Kuching with 278, followed by Miri (235), Sibu (155) and Bintulu (56),” it said.

Apart from that, 23 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Oct 1 to yesterday while there are currently 63 active clusters in the state. — Bernama