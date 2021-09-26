Covid: Over half of adolescents in Sabah given first dose of vaccine

KOTA KINABALU: More than half or 50.5 per cent of the adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in Sabah had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to yesterday, said state Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19 in Sabah, said 20,148 adolescents were given the vaccine jab, bringing the cumulative number for the first dose to 215,249.

“This is an encouraging figure since Sabah allowed the Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers starting Sept 16,” he said in a statement.

Masidi said also until yesterday, over 1.68 million or 61.2 per cent of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

He said Sabah, meanwhile, recorded 1,078 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative number to 194,264.

He added that 2,394 patients had recovered from the viral infection, bringing the total number to 173,450 so far, while another 3,493 were still receiving treatment.- Bernama