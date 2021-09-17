Covid: Walk-in vaccination for foreigners in Penang starts today

KEPALA BATAS: Penang today started providing Covid-19 vaccinations to foreigners in the state on a walk-in basis.

A check by Bernama found that vaccine recipients who turned up at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Dewan Millenium here were adhering to the standard operating procedures while being monitored closely by the staff of the PPV.

Automotive painter operator Chooi Fock Kuan, 52, said it was his responsibility as an employer to ensure his three Myanmar workers obtained their vaccination to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“When the state government announced the walk-in vaccination for foreigners, I was relieved because my workers had not been working for three months. I felt sorry for them,” he told reporters when met here.

Chooi said he did not terminate his workers’ services as he was aware of their hardship to survive during the pandemic.

One of his workers, Zaw Win, 31, who has been staying in Malaysia for the last six years said he was relieved to finally get the Covid-19 vaccine jab and hoped that he would be able to start work soon.

Meanwhile, Kristofina Kandi, 36, an Indonesian citizen who works in the laundry service thanked the Malaysian government for giving foreign nationals the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19 for free.

Last Wednesday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that four PPVs would provide walk-in vaccination for foreigners starting at 2 pm today, namely the Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Dewan Millenium, SP Arena and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap.- Bernama