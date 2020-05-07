Crime index down almost 50% during MCO: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR; The country’s crime index rate dropped almost 50% during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (CPP) from March 18 until yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said there were only 5,098 criminal cases recorded during the period, compared to 10,368 cases from January 31 to March 17.

“Out of the 5,098 cases recorded throughout the MCO, 97 cases were violent crimes while 4,308 were related to property, and the rest in other categories.

“Meanwhile, 1,631 individuals were detained for engaging in online gambling activities throughout the MCO until May 4,“ he said during a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Huzir said 1,702 gambling machines and electronic gambling devices, as well as cash totaling RM398,263, were also seized in raids conducted on syndicates operating from private properties such as bungalows, terrace houses and high-end condominiums. — Bernama