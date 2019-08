JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, has appointed Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail as the Regent of Johor.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, the Sultan of Johor said the appointment was made at a ceremony at Istana Pasir Pelangi here today.

Several photographs on the ceremony were also shared on the Sultan’s FB account.

Present at the ceremony were the Sultan’s other children and his son-in-law Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and state Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

The Sultan of Johor said Tunku Ismail has been given the trust to carry out his duties and administer Johor with the powers conferred on the Ruler and which can be exercised anytime.

He did not give the reason for the appointment. — Bernama