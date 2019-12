SHAH ALAM: Termed as “stagnant”, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is advocating the government review civil servant wages every five years.

Cuepacs president, Datuk Azih Muda, said this is necessary especially for government support staffers who earn only enough to last two weeks, pay their utility bills and put food on the table.

He said that a Cuepacs survey has shown that a worker needs an income of RM2,640 (per month), and if the person has a family to support in the Klang Valley, RM4,200 is required.

“Right now, the pay is insufficient to save for one’s children’s education, while enrolling a child in nursery school is an extra expense. For this reason, the government must see how important a five-yearly review of wages for civil servants is, as well as measure their productivity,” he said after the 28th triennial Cuepacs convention commenced today.

On the three-day convention, Azih said plenty of resolutions will be put forward, including concerning salary, the cost of living, goods, housing, education and healthcare – all challenges for today’s civil servant. — Bernama