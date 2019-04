IPOH: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will ask the federal government to provide special financial aid for all civil servants in view of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in June.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda, said Cuepacs would be sending a letter to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng soon.

He added that Cuepacs was asking for the special aid as it would come in handy for civil servants during the festive period in easing their burden because of the high cost of living.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a Labour Day Seminar in conjunction with the Cuepacs 2019 Labour Day celebration which was officiated by the Perak Health, Consumer Affairs and National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman A. Sivanesan, at the Stadium Indera Mulia here today.

Last year, the government provided special Aidilfitri assistance of RM400 for civil servants from Grades 41 and below, while government pensioners received RM200.

Meanwhile, Azih said in a statement that some 10,000 civil servants would enjoy free takaful accident coverage under the CuepacsPA-Raya programme valued at RM220,000 in conjunction with Labour Day 2019.

Azih said that the programme, a collaboration between MyCuepacsCare and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia Bhd (Zurich), will provide coverage in the event of an accident from May 20 to June 19 during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season this year.

He said civil servants could obtain the free CuepacsPA-Raya forms at the National Labour Day Celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre tomorrow and at the Cuepacs Labour Day celebration here on Thursday. — Bernama