KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department will hold a ‘Meet-the-Clients’ programme from Jan 9, 2020 to allow the business community to voice their dilemma or grievances on tax-related issues.

The programme, jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance Malaysia (MOF) will be held weekly on Thursday, Jan 9 next year at the department’s Kuala Lumpur office, Kompleks Kastam WPKL, No. 22, Jalan SS6/3, Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya.

“This programme is particularly for the business community to meet directly with senior MOF and customs officials every Thursday beginning Jan 9, 2020, and resolve any issues and concerns they may have, expeditiously,“ Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement today.

During the sessions, he said, ideas to improve tax management for efficient collection of taxes, and enhance public service delivery would also be taken into consideration. — Bernama