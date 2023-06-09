Customs seizes RM32m worth of Ecstasy, meth at KLIA air cargo complex

NILAI: The Customs Department seized 436.2 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine (MDMA) and Ecstacy pills worth RM32 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) air cargo complex in Sepang on Aug 29.

Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan (pix) said the department seized 36 boxes with 12 of them containing clear plastic packages of what is believed to be a variety of Ecstacy pills.

“The rest of the boxes were filled with bricks. The modus operandi of the syndicate was to declare the shipment as ‘tools’.

“Early investigations found that the cargo was imported from a European country with the KLIA cargo complex as its final destination,” he said during the press conference at the Customs Department, Narcotics Branch in Kampung Jijan, here today.

He said this is the biggest of the five seizures recorded so far this year and the case will be investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama