Cyberjaya Hospital can become primary responding hospital

CYBERJAYA: Cyberjaya Hospital has the potential to become a primary responding hospital in terms of preparedness to face any disaster at the country’s entry points, namely the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pic) said this is due to the strategic location of Cyberjaya Hospital while the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and the Cyberjaya Silicon Valley, which are situated in the Sepang district, could also benefit from the hospital’s health services.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) is scrutinising the need to provide a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at the Cyberjaya Hospital to meet current needs as well as its role as the reference hospital for any disaster incidents at KLIA,” she said in her speech at a ceremony to officiate the Cyberjaya Hospital, here, today.

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah officiated the opening of the Cyberjaya Hospital, which was built at a cost of nearly RM508.8 million.

Dr Zaliha, whose speech was read out by her deputy Lukanisman Awang Sauni, said the construction of the Cyberjaya Hospital, among others, aimed to reduce the bed occupancy rate (BOR) of hospitals in the Klang Valley as well as ease congestions at nearby hospitals like the Serdang Hospital, Kajang Hospital and Putrajaya Hospital.

According to her, the current bed utilisation rate in public hospitals in the districts of Sepang and Hulu Langat, especially the Kajang Hospital, is over 90 per cent while the BOR for the Serdang Hospital and Ampang Hospital is over 80 per cent.

She said the nine-storey Cyberjaya Hospital is a major specialist hospital which provides advanced specialist services, with eight operating theatres, 10 delivery rooms and a capacity of 288 beds.

“Insya Allah, the Cyberjaya Hospital will benefit about 282,000 residents in Sepang, including areas Dengkil and Labu,” she said.

She said the MOH is also looking into establishing geriatric treatment services and psychiatric services at the Cyberjaya Hospital soon by taking into account the trend of increasing number of senior citizens and the spread of mental illness among the people. - Bernama