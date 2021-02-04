Cybersecurity threats under check in Malaysia-CSM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3: Cybersecurity threats are being continuously monitored and kept under check in Malaysia, so there is no need for the public to feel anxious over the matter, says CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

He said, however, all Internet users should take responsibility for protecting themselves and increase their awareness about such threats.

“CSM offers various cybersecurity services in the ‘responsive’ and ‘preventive’ context to prevent data leakage and protect data security through the strengthening of ICT security systems.

“This is to help strengthen or protect data security. At CSM, we also have a Cyber999 Help Centre where in the event an incident occurs, users can report to us via email at cyber999@cybersecurity.my or by calling 1-300-88-2999,“ he said, adding that CSM also works closely with the Department of Personal Data Protection in the context of protecting the people’s data.

He said this during a live programme with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah discussing cyber threats, which was streamed on the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Facebook Live, and broadcast on RTM’s TV1 as well as Bernama TV, tonight.

Hacker activist group Anonymous Malaysia recently threatened to hack government websites in a 55-second video clip that went viral on social media, and claimed hat the Malaysian security system was low, and this could allow hackers to gain access to users’ personal data and sell it online.

On Jan 29, the group posted another 3-minute-17-second video, claiming that scammers had been cheating the public via email, phone calls and social media since 2015 following a data breach.

Meanwhile, Intellize Tech Services chief strategy officer Dr Kavita Muthy said cyber threats could be as, or even more serious than the COVID-19 pandemic, as it could also lead to people losing their lives and businesses, besides impacting the economy.

This includes cyberbullying, which is very unethical because previously, bullying maybe occurred on school grounds, but now, it happens in the cyber world, and it revolves around emotions, with the intention to take revenge or hurt others, or give a negative impact on the individual involved,“ she said.

The other two panelists in the programme were Digi Telecommunications Sustainability Division chief Philip Ling, and Branden Carl Murray, the best presenter of the 2019 National ICT Security Discourse.

Earlier, Saifuddin said the theme for the Safer Internet Day celebration in Malaysia on Feb 9 was ‘Cyber ​​Ethics’, adding that people were now online for about five to 12 hours a day on average.

Safer Internet Day is organised in February of each year to promote safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones by children and young people across the world.- Bernama