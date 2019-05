JOHOR BARU: Police have detained 123 Chinese nationals who were believed to be working as online gambling operators during a raid at premises in Jalan Tebrau, here last night.

Johor Police contingent Headquarters CID, Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies (D7) division chief of staff DSP Mohd Zairi Badderul said all the 109 men and 14 women, aged from 16 to 47 years, were detained in a raid starting at 10pm and ending at 2am.

He said the premises on the 18th floor was believed to have functioned as a calling centre and the 123 suspects contacted Chinese nationals in China to promote their gambling activities through several websites such as d.kingdou.cn and www.pcdd.inwww28t.com.

‘’The police seized numerous items which are believed to have been used in the online gambling activities including 118 laptops, 287 cellphones of various brands, 77 notebooks and wifi during the raid,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zairi said that preliminary investigation revealed that the activities started last month and the premises operated for 24 hours using three shifts.

He said all the suspects, who were without identification documents, were now being detained for investigation under Section 4 (1) (2) (g) Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for failing to furnish any valid travel document.

He said the Johor police would continue to monitor, raid and inspect (suspected premises) with the aim of eradicating all unhealthy elements which could threaten peace in the state. — Bernama