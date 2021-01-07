Dad of robbery suspect makes death threat against reporter

KUALA LUMPUR : A 52-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday after he made criminal threats against a crime reporter over an article published in a vernacular paper.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said today that the man, who is a father of one of four robbers shot dead by police in Sungai Buloh on Dec 25, had made death threats against the 43-year-old crime reporter days after he wrote a story on the case.

“The suspect was upset with the reporter for showing his support for the police in eradicating crimes through his writings. He telephoned the reporter before making the threats.” he said.

Beh said the reporter who was at his house at Jalan Ipoh at the time lodged a police report soon after receiving the call on Dec 28.

He said the suspect who holds a disabled person’s card (OKU) and has mental disabilities was released on bail after being questioned by investigators.

Beh said the suspect who lives in Petaling Jaya is being investigated for criminal intimidation by anonymous communications under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

On Christmas Day, Selangor police shot dead four robbers following a high speed chase in Sungai Buloh.

The robbers, who had just minutes earlier pulled off a robbery in Rawang, had knocked down a female food delivery rider and dragged her for several metres.

Police detectives who arrived at the scene went to her aid and were forced to open fire on the suspects after one of them lunged at the cops armed with a parang.