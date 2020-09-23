DAP, Amanah MPs express support for Anwar to form new govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties today expressed support for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) to form a new Federal Government.

DAP and Amanah both issued statements after the PKR president claimed he had ‘strong and convincing’ support from MPs at a press conference in the capital this afternoon.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said all 42 DAP MPs would support Anwar to form a new Federal Government.

“We take note of Anwar’s announcement earlier that he has sufficient support from MPs to form the Federal Government.

“In line with the decision of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council, 42 DAP MPs will give support to Anwar as Prime Minister if he has the numbers to form the Government,“ he said in a statement today.

Anwar, at the press conference today said he had also received consent to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday, but it was postponed after His Majesty was admitted to the National Heart Institute for treatment.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu also stated his party’s support for Anwar to form the new government.

“We take note of the announcement made by Anwar today that he has the support of the majority of MPs to form a new government.

“As decided by the PH Presidential Council previously, Amanah confirms that all 11 MPs fully support Anwar’s leadership as PH chairman, and give full support to him,“ he said in a statement here today. -Bernama