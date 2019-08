KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP will maintain its position that the conversion of minors to Islam should only be allowed with the consent of both parents.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said this is in line with the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

He was commenting on a report that Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari had proposed an amendment to a state enactment to allow unilateral conversion of minors.

“Our stand is very clear. We adhere to the (provisions of) the Federal Constitution and the Federal Court’s ruling that the conversion of a minor must be agreed to by both parents,” he said.

“We must respect the protection given (to the minors as enshrined in) the Constitution,” he told reporters when met here today.

Lim, who is also the Finance Minister, was asked to comment on speculation that a crisis was looming in Selangor over state legislative assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim’s decision last week to adjourn the meeting early in an attempt to block the tabling of a Bill to allow unilateral conversion.

Ng has denied that there was a Bill on conversion. He said yesterday he adjourned the meeting because all matters had been concluded.

Following the incident, rumours have surfaced that Amirudin was mulling a move to replace Ng. In a statement read by Amirudin’s political secretary Borhan Aman Shah at the end of a meeting of all Pakatan Harapan assemblymen late today, it was stated that there was no attempt whatsover to oust Ng as speaker.

In Ng’s defence, Lim dismissed the perception that he would be facing the axe for his actions.

“There is no such speculation. Definitely, we will defend our speaker in Selangor. There is no problem at all,” he said.

According to a recent report by a local online news portal, Amirudin had attempted to push through a Bill to amend a state enactment that would pave the way for minors to be converted with the consent of either parent.

This is in spite of the Federal Court’s landmark ruling last year in the case of M. Indira Gandhi that the consent of both parents was required for the conversion of those under 18.

In a statement issued today, Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo said any attempt to introduce laws that permit unilateral conversions in Selangor will be unconstitutional as it will be contrary to the Federal Constitution.

On Ng’s position as the state speaker, Gobind said the former did not contravene any provisions under the Standing Orders, maintaining that his action was within the ambit of his jurisdiction.

“He has explained that he adjourned the meeting in accordance with the Standing Orders and that all agendas had been settled. As such, it was entirely in order for him to adjourn the House, as he did,” he said.