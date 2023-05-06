DAP supremo Kit Siang and late Nik Aziz receive ‘Tan Sri’ title

PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang (pix) and the late PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat were among 26 individuals that received the “Tan Sri” title in-conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday today (June 5).

Lim and Nik Aziz were awarded the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), the second-largest federal award which carries the “Tan Sri” title. Both leaders were among the 839 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals.

Among others who received the award include Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul, and two former federal ministers, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

