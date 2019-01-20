Darell Leiking to participate in WEF 2019 in Davos

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (pix) will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2019 from Jan 22–25 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

He is expected to contribute in a few sessions, namely “Governing Digital Trade: Next Steps”, “The Factory of the Future”, “Shaping Asean’s Agenda in the Global Context”, “Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders: The End of Global Trade as We Know It”, and “Belt and Road Forum”.

“The minister will be sharing Malaysia’s experience on Industry 4.0, digital trade, Asean and initiatives under the Belt and Road initiative, as well as providing Malaysia’s perspective on the current global, regional and industry challenges,” the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said in a statement today.

The central theme of this year’s WEF is “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

Miti said Malaysia would highlight the economic policies and trade direction outlined by the new administration, including emphasising that Malaysia would continue to be an open economy with business-friendly environment and remaining an attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

“Malaysia’s participation in the WEF 2019 will provide the opportunity to further elevate its profile and visibility among the business and international community congregating in Davos,” it said.

During his work trip, Darell will take the opportunity to meet and discuss with his counterparts from Switzerland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in scheduled bilateral meetings.

Miti said Darell would also meet with top management of multinational companies such as Japan External Trade Organisation, Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services, A.T. Kearney, Merck, Google, and Microsoft to discuss potential business activities with Malaysia and exchange views on trade and investment. — Bernama