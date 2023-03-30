Darul Aitam Orphanage to become pioneer of digital literacy programme for orphans

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) plans to make the Darul Aitam Walmasakin Orphanage here the pioneer of a digital literacy education programme for orphans before it is expanded to other orphanages in the country.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil said implementation of the programme would involve the Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) with PEDi Digital Friends going to orphanages to hold classes for the orphans.

“We will get PEDi Seberang Terus to come (to Darul Aitam Walmasakin Orphanage) and see what can be done, what programmes are suitable (for the orphans),“ he told reporters after stopping by for sahur (pre-dawn meal) with the orphans at the orphanage today.

He also presented Raya clothing to the 42 orphans there, as well as fans and television to the orphanage.

Elaborating on the digital literacy education programme at the orphanage, Fahmi said it was to prepare the orphans to face the digital economy. - Bernama