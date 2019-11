KUALA LUMPUR: Data leak and the effectiveness of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA) are the issues set to be raised when parliament proceedings open today with the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT).

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) is slated to ask the Communications and Multimedia Minister, Gobind Singh Deo (pix) on how the government intends to tackle data leak and whether PDPA had enough bite to resolve issues concerning the matter.

Another interesting issue to be raised today is from Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) who is seeking an explanation from the Prime Minister on the requirement for police permits to conduct house-to-house visits during an election campaign.

Also in the same session, Tun Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) is set to question the Health Minister on the sale of vape among youths and the current status of the smoking ban at eateries.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry are expected to wind up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 at the committee level.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. — Bernama