KUALA LUMPUR: Data users from three sectors — education, services as well as tourism and hospitality — have been charged for non-compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) 2010, according to Director General of the Personal Data Protection Department Mazmalek Mohamad.

He said that since 2017, the department had imposed compounds and charges totalling RM70,000 on six data users from the sector while five had been indicted in court and fined a total RM54,000.

“Those charged are companies or agencies that fail to take security measures and do not have Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect their customers’ personal data,“ he told reporters here today.

Mazmalek said this after appearing on Bernama News Channel’s Nine-11 talk show.

He said there were 13 sectors covered under PDPA 2010 namely communications, banking, insurance, health, tourism and hospitality, transportation, education, direct sales, services, real estate, utilities, pawnbrokers and moneylenders.

Mazmalek said to ensure data users manage their data with integrity and responsibility, the department would continue with its monitoring and enforcement activities. — Bernama