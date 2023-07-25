‘Dato Malik’ arrested by MACC, currently being questioned

PETALING JAYA: Founder of Malik Group of Companies, Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, or popularly known as ‘Dato Malik’ has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today (July 25).

According to a source who spoke to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Malik was detained by MACC in the morning under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“He is still being questioned by MACC and yet to be released,” said the source.

Malik’s group of companies also comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

The businessman is popular in the entertainment scene for his work in bringing Indian artists and entertainers to perform in Malaysia.