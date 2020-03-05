‘Datuk’ cosmetic entrepreneur under investigation for allegedly abusing daughter

PETALING JAYA: A well-known cosmetic entrepreneur who carries the Datuk title is being investigated by police for allegedly abusing his two-year-old daughter last week.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat (pix) said today that a police report was lodged by the man’s 34-year-old Indonesian maid at about 4pm on Saturday.

He said the woman had alleged that the celebrity entrepreneur had abused his adopted daughter.

“Investigations under laws of the Child Act are ongoing and we will call up all witnesses relevant to the case.” Fadzil said.

It was reported in a news portal that the entrepreneur, who has four children of his own and had adopted the girl in 2017, had allegedly ordered his maid to hit the child to obtain a video recording of her crying for a Youtube posting.

Fearful of hurting the girl, the foreign maid refused to adhere to her employer’s orders.

It is said that the entrepreneur then allegedly slapped the girl on her face and pinched her until she was bruised.

After news of the case and photos of the girl went viral, netizens slammed the entrepreneur over the alleged act.

It was not the first time the businessman had courted controversy involving his children.

In April last year, he had whipped his nine-year-old daughter and took a video of him applying ointment on the injuries she had suffered from the beating.

He had apparently hit the child to discipline her for removing her headscarf.

After the man posted the video on social media, the case led to an investigation by the Welfare Department.

However, the department did not pursue the case further after it found the child was not “physically and psychologically affected” by the incident.

The case had also drawn the attention of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.