Datuk in assault case says sorry

PETALING JAYA: A 42-year-old businessman, who was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a man and a woman at a restaurant in Tropicana last week, has apologised for his actions.

In an almost two-and-a-half minute video shared on social media yesterday, Datuk Tan Wai Khan also apologised on behalf of his friend whom he refered to as “Ang Lee”, who was also involved in the attack at the TST Hotspot restaurant on Jan 12.

“I admit that my friend and I had committed an inappropriate and extreme act.

“My friend and I were irrational and angry at the time as we felt slighted being chided by a younger person.

“The situation was further aggravated when my friend thought I had been assaulted by the young man and reacted by slapping the victim.

“The situation escalated, became worse and I lost control before I slapped a young woman. I regret my actions. My friend and I were drunk at the time.

“We apologise to the young man, young woman and all Malaysians. We hope our apology is accepted,” he said.

Tan hoped the public will not involve his family and friends as he was the one responsible for the incident and it was inappropriate to link those who were not involved.

He also hoped the matter would no longer be protracted as he and his friend had surrendered to police and were prepared to face any punishment meted out to them.

Tan and his 39-year-old friend were arrested by police last Thursday and remanded for two days for investigations.

The duo were freed on police bail on Saturday after a magistrate’s court rejected an application by police for an extension to their remand order.

In the incident, Tan, who is involved in several businesses including freight fowarding and manufacturing of furniture, was allegedly talking loudly while dining with several friends when another diner, a 30-year-old manager of a private company, chided him and told him to lower his voice.

This led to a heated argument before the manager, who is the son of Perak Chinese Assembly Hall deputy president Datuk Kwan Foh Kwai, was assaulted along with a woman, believed to be a waitress at the restaurant.

The men, one whom police said has criminal records, are being investigated for assault and criminal intimidation.

Two videos of the incident, shared on social media, showed the assault on the victims at the restaurant.