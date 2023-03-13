‘Datuk Roy’ wanted to assist in Jana Wibawa case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a man known as ‘Datuk Roy’ to assist in the investigation into a corruption case involving the Jana Wibawa programme.

In a statement issued today, the MACC said Datuk Roy’s full name is Mohd Hussein Mohd Nasir, aged 54. His last known address is No. 3, Lorong 3 RRM Semambu, 25350 Kuantan, Pahang.

It urged anyone with information about the man to contact the investigating officer Mohammad Asyraf Mustafa at 013-4405210.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the MACC had arrested one of its officers and three other individuals including a woman Thursday for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM400,000 to avoid investigations involving the Jana Wibawa programme.

According to sources, the woman was released on MACC bail, while the three other suspects have been remanded until tomorrow.

Following this, the MACC is now looking for ‘Datuk Roy’, who is believed to be the mastermind in the corruption case. - Bernama