KUALA LUMPUR: The “Datuk Seri” who was charged with three counts of causing grievous hurt to two Rela volunteers is being sought by police for involvement in an armed attack at a nightclub along Old Klang Road on May 3.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police believe that jealousy over a woman was the motive behind the attack at the nightclub.

“Investigators found that the attack at the Old Klang Road night club was the results of a prior fight earlier the same day at another nightclub in Cheras.

“So far we have nabbed 14 suspects, all men, aged between 26 and 47.

“We are looking for four more suspects to facilitate our investigations. We urge them to surrender to police or else we will track them down,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here today.

Mazlan identified one of the perpetrators wanted as Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee, who was in 2017 was charged with three counts of causing grievous hurt to two Rela volunteers.

“He (Liow) is wanted to assist in the investigation because there might be some connection to the main culprit behind the attack.

“Police is also probing the possibility of a partner to the outlet’s owner being involved in gang activities,“ he added.

On the night of May 3, a group of men armed with sticks went to the outlet, and damaged the outlet’s property worth RM200,000.

No one was harmed during the attack.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for damaging public property and under Section 148 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and rioting.

On a separate case, a police personnel is being investigated after a detained suspect died while attempting to flee from a moving vehicle.

“The suspect was detained on May 8 for drug possession. He was cuffed and was being brought in a van to the lockup when along the way near Jalan Semarak, the suspect attempted to escape by jumping out. He fell on the road, which led to his death,“ he said.

The case was being investigated for police negligence as well as drug offences.