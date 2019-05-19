‘Datuk Seri’ surrenders to police over attack on entertainment outlet

KUALA LUMPUR: The “Datuk Seri” who is known for causing grievous hurt to two Rela volunteers in 2017 has surrendered to police on Friday to facilitate investigations into his alleged involvement in an armed attack at a nightclub in Jalan Klang Lama.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy CID (Intelligence / Operations) chief ACP Alzafny Ahmad said Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered at the Brickfields police district headquarters at around 3pm on Friday.

He said police took his statement and questioned him before releasing him on bail.

“We are still tracking down several other witnesses and suspects connected to the case,“ he said today.

Last week, City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim had announced that police were looking for four men to facilitate investigations into the nightclub attack on May 3. One of the men named by the police was Liow.