PUTRAJAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today confirmed that Datuk Zaiton Othman has retired as the Sports Commissioner, after holding the post since Feb 1, 2015.

He said Zaiton, who is also a former national sports athlete, had contributed immensely to the country both as an athlete and as a civil servant.

“I want to thank Datuk Zaiton for her services because today is her last day before retirement. She has done exceptional work for the ministry.

“What she has mentioned to me, (is) today is her final day. After this, the ministry needs to find a replacement for a former athlete to take up the Sports Commissioner’s post,“ he told reporters after the ceremony to announce the venue for the 9th FIT Touch World Cup at the Putrajaya Equestrian Park, here today.

Zaiton, 60, who is from Kepala Batas, Penang, was known as the ‘iron lady’ during her heyday, and still holds the national heptathlon record which she set during the 1981 Manila SEA Games. She was named National Sportswoman in 1982.

Zaiton holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from University Pertanian Malaysia and a Masters Degree in Applied Sports Psychology from San Diego State University, California.

She began her service at the National Sports Council (MSN) as a sports official in September 1989 and served as Sports Psychology Officer at the National Sports Institute from 1992 to 2000 before returning to MSN. — Bernama