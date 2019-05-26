DBKL clarifies water bill arrears

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) yesterday explained that water bill arrears were reissued in stages from March 2019 to all units of DBKL Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) including Sri Kelantan flats.

DBKL in a statement, announced that there was a technical problem in their computer system involving meter reading and issuance of water bill which resulted in the statement on arrears not appearing.

“We are issuing the water bill with an estimated average of RM25 per month from 2011 to 2014 and from 2015, monthly bills were according to actual consumption by residents.

“After recalculating the actual meter reading for that year, it was found the consumption of water by residents was more than RM25 even though they received the same bill without any addition charges. For those who use less than that, we will reconcile the bills and cancel the surplus charge,” the statement said.

Last Sunday, a number of Sri Kelantan flats alleged they received high water bill arrears which came suddenly starting early this year.

In this regard, DBKL is conducting discussions in stages with all DBKL flat dwellers and resident associations as well as the Resident Representative Council for each parliamentary constituency on the proposal to inform all residents that the water bill arrears had not yet been settled.

“Following that, we will be sending letters of notification on the total arrears in stages and invite all residents to attend the Meet Customer Day (HBP) conducted on Saturday and Sunday in their housing areas.

“HBP is being carried out to facilitate residents check and confirm the total water bill arrears without the need to visit DBKL office as well as to negotiate on making payment in installment according to the guidelines stipulated,” the statement said.

To date, DBKL has yet to open the door for negotiation to all Sri Kelantan flats residents and has yet to propose any forms of enforcement actions to collect water bill arrears soon.

However, DBKL encourages residents to settle their water bill arrears in installments according to their capability subject to the guidelines adopted by the agency, the statement added. - Bernama