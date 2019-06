KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today agreed to stay the tearing down of an illegal restaurant in Lembah Pantai owned by Malaysia’s first Grand Slam explorer, Muhammad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin.

In a statement, DBKL said the postponement would be effective until further orders from the office of Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

At a press conference here yesterday, lead activist for the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) Datuk Nadzim Johan said the Q Noodle n Grill restaurant located on Jalan Pantai Murni was reported to have flouted DBKL building regulations because the restaurant building had been erected without approval.

Nadzim said prior to this, Muhammad Muqharabbin had submitted a building structural plan but it had been rejected on grounds that the land was not of commercial status and the building was located too close to a neighbouring plot of land.

The business licence of the restaurant owner had also been cancelled.

“Nevertheless, we had discussions with the Federal Territories Minister who agreed to postpone the tearing down of the building because of the huge cost that would be borne by Muhammad Muqharabbin and to also give him an opportunity to relocate his business,” Nadzim said.

Construction of the restaurant began in November last year, while Muhamad Muqharabbin received an impound notice from DBKL in February this year and was asked to submit plans to DBKL’s One-Stop Centre (OSC).

He said today that he will be resubmitting an application within the next two to three days.

In its statement, DBKL said it had issued the impound notice in February because there was no approved development order for the structure which had been built on the site.

DBKL also acknowledged receiving a letter in May pertaining to a stay of the tearing down and in that connection, Muhamad Muqharabbin was given a 30-day period until June 15 to abide by the notice to vacate the premises. - Bernama