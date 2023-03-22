DBKL reviewing action to be taken against organiser of controversial event

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is reviewing if there is any violation of regulations and conditions committed by the organiser of a controversial entertainment event at the premises here and the course of action to be taken.

Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, Azman Abidin said DBKL’s initial investigation found that the premises were licensed as a restaurant to Beijing 9 Sdn Bhd, which had expired on Feb 4, 2021.

“The premises also do not have an entertainment licence and there is no application for an entertainment licence or application to carry out entertainment activities,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Office received a report about the event, which is scheduled to take place on March 30 at the premises located at Jalan Tun Razak.

Azman said the advertisement posted on the Facebook page of the premises revealed that the event will showcase a performance by male waiters dressed in women’s clothes as the main attraction.

On Sunday, the premises known as Privacy Club posted a poster of its launch on social media showing male models wearing women’s dresses known as ‘Thai Hot Guy’ event which drew the ire of Malaysians. - Bernama