KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has shut down 18 premises comprising hotels and massage parlors for conducting prostitution activities from January until today.

DBKL Enforcement Department director Osman Ismail said the enforcement action was conducted under the Local Government Act 1976 and the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries (WPKL) By-Law 2016 as well as in accordance to the DBKL and police’s jurisdiction and standard operating procedure.

“The closure of the three hotels and 15 massage centres also involves the issuing of three notices under the Hotel Act, 15 compound notices as well as the seizure of 287 various types of goods”, he said in a statement today.

He said complaints regarding such activities can be made via the website at http://ispaaadbkl.dbkl.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do.- Bernama