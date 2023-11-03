DBKL to identify abandoned, reserve land to expand urban farming initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall will identify abandoned and reserve land belonging to the federal government that can be turned into community gardens to expand its urban farming initiative in an effort to create job opportunities and increase income for the B40 group.

According to Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah, DBKL will work with several parties including the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office to identify relevant locations besides cooperating with parties with related expertise.

He said the efforts and commitment of community members in implementing the existing 40 community farming projects have succeeded in cultivating various crops that can be enjoyed by the community.

“It would be more beneficial if the crops are used as a source of regular income for the members of the community involved in which fresh and quality crops can be marketed to parties in need such as FAMA (Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority), nearby restaurants and markets,“ he said.

Mahadi said this at the launch of the Kuala Lumpur Community Farms Awards 2023 and the guidebook of Local Agenda 21 (LA21) on the implementation of community gardens in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Park Festival here today.

Mahadi said DBKL had discussed the initiative with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli recently, adding that besides opening up job opportunities for low-income people, the effort can also reduce the costs of maintaining abandoned land.

Earlier, Mahadi handed over awards to community members involved in developing urban farms in their neighbourhood under the LA21 KL City Community Garden initiative that kicked off in 2016. - Bernama