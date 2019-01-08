DBKL to start renting rooms to single people this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-income unmarried individuals living in the federal capital will get to rent rooms from as low as RM100 a month under a micro-housing scheme starting this year.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the initiative was introduced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to help reduce the burden of single people in the B40 group who faced difficulties to rent a room in the federal capital.

“We will be implementing the concept of capsule hotel in which an old DBKL building in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman has been identified and will be modified into two blocks, one for men and other for women with 120 rooms each.

“The two-block building can accommodate up to 200 occupants and they only need to pay rent as low as RM100,“ he told reporters in an interview on his 100th day as KL mayor here today.

However, Nor Hisham said building occupants are not allowed to cook. — Bernama