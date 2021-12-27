Death toll rises to 47 nationwide

PETALING JAYA: The death toll from the recent floods rose to 47, with another fatality reported yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said another five people were still missing in Pahang.

Of those who perished, 25 were in Selangor, 19 in Pahang and three in Kelantan, he said in a statement yesterday.

In Selangor, the floods claimed the lives of 17 men and eight women while in Pahang, 13 men, four women and two boys lost their lives. In Kelantan, two men and a girl drowned.

While the floods have receded in most parts of the country, Pahang continued to account for the highest number of evacuees.

As of 5pm yesterday, a total of 17,748 people were still in relief centres in six districts across the state.

Temerloh had 9,284 in evacuation centres, the highest in the state, followed by Bentong with 3,718 and Bera with 2,034, according to the Infobencana JKM website.

In Selangor, 15,404 evacuees were still at relief centres across seven districts. Of the districts with the highest number of evacuees, Petaling topped the list with 6,000 in relief centres, followed by Kuala Langat with 3,469 and Kuala Selangor with 2,542.

In Kelantan, the water level in Sungai Golok exceeded the “alert” point by 0.33m although there was no rain yesterday. A total of 517 evacuees were still at relief centres in the Pasir Mas district.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) expects some areas in Kelantan and Terengganu to be inundated again later this week when the monsoon season begins.

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall is expected from Thursday or Friday.

The DID has cautioned the people of Kelantan that the water levels of Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi and Dabong, as well as Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai are expected to rise above the danger point.

It said residents in the Gua Musang and Kuala Krai districts should prepare for floods from 8pm on Thursday.

In Terengganu, the district of Dungun has been put on alert.

The DID said the water level of Sungai Dungun is expected to exceed the danger point in Kampung Pasir Raja.