Pontian: The decision on the release of militant, Yazid Sufaat, has not been finalised and will be made according to the Prevention of Terrorism Board procedures.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the Prevention of Terrorism Board will hold a meeting before the end of his detention period, next month, by examining various conditions during the detention period including his conduct.

“I have not come to the final decision, I just reviewed the matter and the two-year detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) is likely to end soon.

“Regardless, there is a procedure before the final decision is made through a single board (Prevention of Terrorism Board) where it will look at the circumstances during the detention period and how he (Yazid) has behaved, whether he has improved or not. This will be looked at and then the decision will be made, ” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also a Member of Parliament for Pagoh, said this to reporters after attending the ‘’Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) with the Leader’’ event, here today, which was also attended by Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin.

“In any case, I cannot decide before the board meeting and the board has not yet met to look at the case,“ he said.

It is reported that Yazid, 55, who is directly linked to the Sept 11, 2001 attack on the United States, may be released from detention next month and that the release may raise concerns among anti-terrorism officials in the country.

Yazid has been detained at the Simpang Renggam Prison, near Kluang, for two years under Pota where the law allows the suspect to be detained without trial for two years. — Bernama